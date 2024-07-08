5 more charged in connection with robbery-turned-shooting of 17-year-old

STONY POINT, N.C. — Five more people have been charged in connection with the robbery-turned-shooting of a 17-year-old, deputies said.

The teenager was shot several times on June 6 in Alexander County in a cul-de-sac at the end of Thomas Lane, a dead end road in Stony Point.

Investigators believe the motive for the shooting was robbery.

Last month, deputies said a 15-year-old suspect left the scene but was arrested a short time later at a home in the eastern part of the county.

On Monday, the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office announced five more arrests:

Katasha Frazier, 36, was charged with misdemeanor possession of controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was given a $1,500 secured bond.

Tamarius Beasley, 18, was charged with misdemeanor possession of controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was given a $1,500 secured bond.

Chadrick McGee, 28, was charged with accessory after the fact and was given a $250,000 secured bond.

Tammy Shumake, 37, was charged with possession of a firearm by a felon and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. She was given a $25,000 secured bond.

A second juvenile was charged with accessory after the fact.

The teenage victim’s condition is unknown at this time.

