1 dead, 4 seriously hurt in south Charlotte crash, police say

By WSOCTV.com News Staff

CHARLOTTE — A child has died and four others have been seriously hurt following a crash in south Charlotte Saturday afternoon.

The collision occurred just before noon on Sharon View Road near Chadwick Place.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, each person was taken to area hospitals for treatment.

At one of those hospitals, a child was pronounced deceased.

Police said several roads near this crash will be shut down for the next few hours.

Drivers are asked to seek an alternate route.

It is unclear what led up to this crash.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

