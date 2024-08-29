‘My son is gone’: Mom wants son’s body returned to New York after Charlotte crash

CHARLOTTE — A mother has been in mourning after her son was hit and killed by a car earlier this month. Now she is asking for help to get him home for a proper burial.

On August 19, 41-year-old Eric Macken was fatally struck by a vehicle at the intersection of Pineville-Matthews and Providence roads.

According to the police, Scott Austin drove his Dodge Ram through a red light at that intersection. He ultimately crashed into another vehicle and spun out.

Eventually, Austin’s truck hit Eric Macken as he was walking through a crosswalk.

Dornetta Macken said she was on the phone with her son just 30 minutes before the accident.

“My son’s life was cut short. This is not fair whatsoever,” Dornetta Macken expressed. “I’m never going to get over it because a piece of my heart is gone. My son is gone. I don’t know what else to say.”

Court reports show that Austin turned himself in on Wednesday and is facing charges of misdemeanor death by vehicle. An offense that comes with a maximum of 150 days in jail in North Carolina.

It was also revealed that Austin was released on a $75,000 bond. A bond that is considered unsecured, which means no money had been paid for him to be released.

“I wish they would make this situation a little stricter of the law because it’s not right that people, if they do something like this, they just get a slap on the wrist,” said Dornetta Macken.

She went on to say that the accident killed someone who loved music, sports, and his kids. It also left his family in need of help.

Dornetta Macken explained that it would cost over $10,000 to get her son’s body back to New York for the burial. Money she said she doesn’t have.

“Right now I’m just tired, and I just want to take my son home,” Dornetta Macken said.

Channel 9 spoke with Austin’s lawyer, Mark Jetton. Jetton released a statement on Austin’s behalf, saying: “He has full sympathy for Eric Macken’s family, and he believes his death was an unfortunate accident.”

Those who wish to donate to the Macken family can do so here.

VIDEO: 1 seriously hurt in north Charlotte crash, MEDIC says

1 seriously hurt in north Charlotte crash, MEDIC says





©2024 Cox Media Group