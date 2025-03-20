5-year-old sees himself in Myrtle Beach Target ad featuring girl in wheelchair

MYRTLE BEACH — Five-year-old Ezra Spinelli felt represented for the first time when he saw a Target ad featuring a girl in a wheelchair during a shopping trip in Myrtle Beach, ABC affiliate reported.

Ezra, who was born with spina bifida, uses a wheelchair, walker, and special shoes called Ankle Foot Orthosis (AFOs). Seeing the ad made him feel ‘normal’ and represented in a new way.

“What do we always remind you of? That you can do all things, you have a purpose, yeah and God made you for a reason,” said Bri Spinelli, Ezra’s mom.

The Spinelli family emphasizes positive reinforcement, continually reminding Ezra of his abilities and purpose. Ezra had just received his wheelchair when he noticed the ad, which was a significant moment for him and his family.

The Spinelli family plans to continue instilling positive thoughts in Ezra, helping him embrace his uniqueness and capabilities.

VIDEO: Nonprofit in Fort Mill surprises Monroe family with free wheelchair van

Nonprofit in Fort Mill surprises Monroe family with free wheelchair van

©2025 Cox Media Group