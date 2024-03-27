50 fall sick at Meck County jail due to ‘gastrointestinal outbreak,’ authorities say

CHARLOTTE — The Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office is sharing more information after about 50 inmates has stomach sicknesses at the Uptown jail over the weekend.

On Sunday, the sheriff’s office said the inmates had reported being sick starting Saturday. They and the jail’s medical provider provided care for the sick inmates.

The sheriff’s office said the inmates were sick for a short time and started feeling better within 24 hours of their symptoms showing. Everyone affected responded well to treatment, they said.

The jail still operated as usual in the meantime.

According to the sheriff’s office, the county health department visited the jail Monday. They determined the sicknesses were part of a “gastrointestinal outbreak” and required people at the jail to use personal protective equipment. They also looked at the jail’s cleaning and disinfecting products to make sure they were effective.

Inmates who had symptoms of the gastrointestinal sickness were tested starting Monday.

