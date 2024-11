YORK COUNTY, S.C. — A 50-year-old Clover woman was killed Monday in a single-vehicle wreck in York County, authorities said.

Rebecca Bullard was driving south on Davidson Road, eight miles north of Clover, at about 12:50 p.m. when her vehicle drove off the side of the road, and struck a mailbox and then a tree.

She died at the scene, the coroner said.

She was the only occupant, troopers said.

©2024 Cox Media Group