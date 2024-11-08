Crossing guard hit in York County still in ICU; newly elected representative calls for change

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — The lawyer representing a crossing guard says her life will never be the same after she became the second one to be hit by a car while on the job in York County.

He said legislation that makes the job safer should be looked into.

According to her lawyer, Leslie Richardson is a loving mother and grandmother who enjoyed interacting with the kids during her job as a crossing guard in Ford Mill.

That was before tragedy struck in front of Catawba Ridge High School.

On the morning of October 15, Richardson was hit by a car while doing her job. She survived but received severe injuries.

Richardson’s lawyer, David Martin, said she was sent to the intensive care unit, where she had emergency surgery.

“Not really sure in terms of what her long-term prognosis is, but she’s going to have these injuries for the rest of her life. It’s things that she is going to be dealing with forever,” said Martin.

In March, another crossing guard, Stanley Brucker, was killed by a car outside of Fort Mill Elementary and Fort Mill Middle schools.

Martin said there should be changes, and he has the ability to make them happen.

He was recently elected as a representative in the South Carolina State House. He also plans to speak with the department of transportation.

“We’re going to do everything to make sure that our kids, our crossing guards, our kids, our volunteers, that everybody remains safe,” Martin said.

While Richarson is out of the ICU, she will have a long road to recovery.

“We have to make sure that we hold the people responsible for it. At the end of the day, I’ve got three little girls. I’ve got one daughter that actually goes to Catawba Ridge High School, and Mrs. Richardson was her crossing guard that we would see from time to time, said Martin.

Those who wish to donate to Richardson’s recovery can do so here.

VIDEO: Fort Mill Mayor calls for change after 2nd crossing guard accident in a year

