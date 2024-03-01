$50,000 giant, red thumbtack stolen from Hickory art gallery

HICKORY, N.C. — Thieves stole a 10-foot-long sculpture of a red thumbtack from an art gallery in Hickory, police said.

The artist who created it said it’s worth about $50,000.

The theft happened between 10 p.m. Tuesday and 6 a.m. Wednesday.

The piece, created by local artist Paul Hunter Speagle, was in front of the ATAC Gallery.

The tack is comprised of two pieces, the Hickory Daily Record reported.

Speagle found the base of the tack at Dave’s Trim Shop, but the top and needle were missing because the needle was pulled out of the base, Speagle told the newspaper.

“The sculpture is an iconic symbol of the gallery,” Speagle told the Hickory Daily Record. “With an ‘art market’ value of $50,000, the giant red thumbtack is priceless to the artists and ATAC Gallery. Despite global interest, it is not for sale. The sculpture is a standout piece symbolizing the gallery’s commitment to exhibiting innovative art.”

ATAC Gallery is at 1020 Third Ave. Drive, NW.

The Hickory Police Department is investigating the theft. Anyone with information about the missing artwork is asked to call Hickory police at 828-328-5551.

