Union County football player overcomes series of personal tragedies

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — The family of a Union County football player has endured a series of tragedies over the last year.

On Halloween 2023, the brother and sister of junior standout Kamarion Massey were both struck by a car.

“We were tricking or treating. It was me and all of my kids; Key wasn’t with us. Kemarion wasn’t with us,” said Massey’s mother, Lashonda Brooks.

His brother suffered a traumatic brain injury and took three days to open his eyes.

“I went up there probably like five times. As a big brother, if anything, it just made me stronger. It made me go harder in everything I did. Prepared me for those types of things that would happen,” Massey said.

Not even three months later, a fire destroyed the family’s home.

When I saw the house, my heart instantly dropped. Everything was lost; everything was gone. The PlayStation Five was gone. Everything I worked for football was gone—gloves, cleats, everything,” Massey explained.

