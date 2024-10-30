Body of missing woman recovered from campground month after Tropical Storm Helene

AVERY COUNTY, N.C. — The body of a woman who had been missing from a campground in Avery County following Tropical Storm Helene was recovered last week.

On October 23, the sheriff’s office was conducting a search operation on the North Toe River in the Ingalls community.

During that search, deputies found a deceased woman who had been missing from the Buck Hill Campground since it flooded last month during the storm.

Dental records were able to identify the woman as 70-year-old Charlene Caroline Wilber.

The sheriff’s office said Wilber was one of three residents who remained missing in Avery County following Tropical Storm Helene.

This brings the official death toll to five.

The sheriff’s office said it will continue to exhaust all efforts and follow any leads received regarding the remaining missing individuals.

