$50K Powerball ticket sold at Rock Hill convenience store

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A Powerball ticket with the Double Play feature won $50,000 in Rock Hill in the drawing held Monday.

The winning ticket was purchased at Lee’s Convenience Store Plus LLC, located at 2165 Ebenezer Rd. in Rock Hill. The ticket matched four of the first five white ball numbers drawn and the red Powerball number from the June 15 Double Play drawing.

The winning numbers for this drawing were 22, 23, 28, 32, 68 and a Powerball of 21. The odds of winning this specific prize were one in 913,129.

The Powerball jackpot for the upcoming Wednesday drawing is an estimated $283 million.

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