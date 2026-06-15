Two $50K Powerball tickets to expire soon in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C — Two Powerball tickets, each worth $50,000, sold in Rock Hill and Charleston, will expire soon if not claimed. The deadline to claim these winning tickets is Saturday.

These tickets were purchased for the Dec. 22, 2025, drawing. Each ticket matched four of the first five numbers and the Powerball number. If the prizes remain unclaimed, the $100,000 in winnings will be directed to the Education Lottery Account to support educational programs across South Carolina.

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The Rock Hill ticket was sold at Circle K Stores #8401 at 1839 Celanese Road. This ticket won in the regular Powerball drawing with numbers 3, 18, 36, 41, 54 and Powerball seven.

The Charleston ticket was purchased from the Harris Teeter #454 Fuel Kiosk at 1985 Folly Road. This winning ticket was part of the Double Play drawing, with numbers 14, 32, 47, 48, 69 and Powerball 17.

Players have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prizes. To claim the winnings, individuals must visit the Columbia Claims Center by 4 p.m. on Friday for in-person claims. Alternatively, winning tickets can be mailed, but the envelope must be postmarked by Saturday to be valid.

The final day to claim the Powerball tickets is Saturday. In-person claims must be completed by 4 p.m. on Friday.

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