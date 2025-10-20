$51M bridge construction causes overnight closures on I-85 in University City

CHARLOTTE — Part of Interstate 85 will close overnight, so crews can begin construction on a new $51 million bridge in University City.

The bridge will connect Research Drive to JW Clay Boulevard over Interstate 85.

The closure will affect the southbound lanes between West Mallard Creek Church Drive and W.T. Harris Boulevard. It will last from 11 p.m. Monday to 6 a.m. Tuesday.

Click here for live traffic maps and alternate routes >>>

On Wednesday, crews will reverse the closure, heading northbound.

