54-year-old driver killed in Lancaster County crash

HEATH SPRINGS, S.C. — A two-vehicle collision in Heath Springs resulted in the death of 54-year-old Ashley Allen from Kershaw. The crash happened on Flat Rock Road on Thursday at 8 p.m.

Lancaster County Dep. Coroner Lynette Walker responded to the scene where Allen was pronounced dead. The South Carolina Highway Patrol and the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office are conducting an investigation into the crash.

The collision took place near Whistle Lane and involved only the two drivers, with no passengers reported in either vehicle.

At this time, no information has been released about the other vehicle or driver involved in the incident.

