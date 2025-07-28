Mooresville man arrested, accused of setting car on fire with person inside

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Clayton Morrison Broyhill, 27, of Mooresville, is accused of intentionally setting a vehicle on fire with a person inside on Thursday.

Broyhill was taken into custody on Monday after a standoff with law enforcement at his home. He faces multiple charges, including assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and burning personal property.

The Mooresville Police Department received a call about the vehicle fire, which was later determined to be intentionally set by Broyhill.

The victim inside the vehicle managed to escape without serious injury.

Following the incident, warrants were issued for Broyhill’s arrest.

Clayton Morrison Broyhill (MPD)

On Monday, MPD detectives, along with the U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force, located Broyhill and attempted to serve the arrest warrants.

Broyhill initially refused to exit his residence, prompting the activation of MPD’s Special Response Team and Crisis Negotiation Team.

Negotiators were able to convince him to surrender peacefully.

In addition to the charges related to the vehicle fire, Broyhill was charged with possession of a firearm by a felon after a search of his home.

Broyhill is currently being held at Iredell County Jail without bond.

