Lancaster bicyclist killed in after-dark crash

LANCASTER, S.C. — A 36-year-old Lancaster man has died after being hit by a vehicle while riding his bicycle Friday night.

Police say the crash happened after dark on Arch Street, and Jeffery Jewett was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

The driver involved has not been identified, according to the Herald.

The Lancaster Police Department and South Carolina Highway Patrol are continuing to investigate the collision.

VIDEO: Bicyclist killed in hit-and-run in Catawba County

Bicyclist killed in hit-and-run in Catawba County

©2026 Cox Media Group