6 charged in gang-related kidnapping, brutal assault in Indian Trail

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — Six people have been charged in connection with a brutal assault and kidnapping that occurred in late February in Indian Trail.

The Union County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call on Hayes Road, where they found a male victim severely beaten, nude, and restrained, the sheriff stated Tuesday in a news release. The victim had been assaulted by multiple suspects, beaten with a firearm, and left in near-freezing temperatures.

Detectives from the Union County Sheriff’s Office took over the investigation, learning that the victim had been forcibly placed in the trunk of a vehicle before being abandoned on Hayes Road. The suspects, identified as being affiliated with a street gang, had gathered at a party at an Airbnb rental property in Weddington on the night of the incident. Over several months, investigators worked to identify the six individuals responsible for the attack, all of whom were from outside Union County.

The following have been charged:

Jamaal Holley: attempted murder; assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, kidnapping. He remains in custody under a $1million secured bond.

Jackie Brown Jr.: Assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury. He remains in custody under a $150,000 secured bond.

Kenijae Howard: Assault with a Deadly Weapon Inflicting Serious Injury. He was placed under a $35,000 secured bond but is no longer in custody.

Martell Johnson: Assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury. He is in custody in a South Carolina detention facility awaiting extradition to North Carolina.

Natselane Mattison: Assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury. He is currently at large.

Jamari Grady: Assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury. He is currently at large.

“This was an especially violent and senseless crime, and I am proud of the determination and professionalism shown by our detectives, forensic experts, and support personnel to identify those responsible and seek justice for the victim,” Union County Sheriff Eddie Cathey said. “Our commitment to the safety of this community is unwavering, and we will continue working until the remaining suspects are apprehended.”

