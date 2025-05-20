6th arrest made in gang-related drive-by shooting, Union County sheriff says

MONROE, N.C. — Union County Sheriff’s Office detectives said they arrested a sixth suspect last week connected to a series of gang-related shootings in March in the Wingate and Monroe areas.

The 16-year-old suspect, from Mecklenburg County, was taken into custody and charged with two counts of attempted murder and several additional charges.

The charges stemmed from a drive-by shooting on Morning Glory Drive.

The teen boy was already under the supervision of the Mecklenburg County Juvenile Justice, the Union County Sheriff’s Office said.

Detectives in Union County said that “despite the violent and brazen nature of these crimes, Mecklenburg County DJJ refused to assist UCSO detectives in locating, contacting, and/or apprehending this dangerous offender.”

Union County sheriff’s detectives found the teen at his home and was taken into custody.

His identity can’t be released because of his age.

The suspect was transported to a local juvenile detention facility where he is currently being held.

Three adults and two more teens were also charged in the drive-by.

Yair Avalos was charged with felony discharging a weapon into occupied property. Oscar Gonzalez-Capote was charged with felony attempted murder and felony conspiracy. Altagracia Juarez-Melchor was charged with felony attempted murder, felony discharging a weapon into occupied property, and felony conspiracy.

The two juveniles have been charged with felony discharging a weapon into occupied property.

The investigation is ongoing.

