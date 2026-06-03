6 charged in major Union County drug bust

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — After a two-month investigation, the Union County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Bureau arrested and charged six people on multiple drug-related offenses.

Eddy Cook, Samantha Boatright, Devin Helms, Justin Villegas, Brenda Knight and Lisa Killough were taken into custody Friday along Plyler Mill Road in Monroe.

Union County drug bust

All six suspects now face a variety of narcotics-related charges, including: trafficking fentanyl, cocaine and methamphetamine, possession with intent to sell and deliver controlled substances, conspiracy, maintaining a dwelling for controlled substances and possession of drug paraphernalia.

A judge issued the each of the suspects secured bonds ranging from $5,000 to $235,000.

The sheriff’s office says Cook, Knight and Killough have since bonded out and are no longer in custody.

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