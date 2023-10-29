6 firefighters injured after building collapses

BURLINGTON — Six firefighters were injured after a building collapsed on Saturday, officials said.

The Burlington Fire Department, Whitsett Fire Department, and Guilford County Emergency Services responded to a call about a patient on the roof of an outbuilding having a medical emergency at approximately 5:15 p.m. on Saturday.

The building was under construction on the 500 block of Brycewood Drive in Burlington, North Carolina.

Firefighters were attempting to lower the patient to the ground when the building collapsed causing multiple firefighters and the patient to fall.

Gibsonville Fire Department and more resources with Guilford County EMS went to assist. EMS transported six firefighters to the hospital – two firefighters to Moses Cone Hospital and four to Alamance Regional Medical Center.

Officials said the firefighter’s injuries seemed to be non-life-threatening but said an update on the firefighters’ or patient’s condition is not available.

This is a developing story. Check wsoctv.com for updates.

(WATCH BELOW: Charlotte Fire launches accelerated program to recruit firefighters)

Charlotte Fire launches accelerated program to recruit firefighters

©2023 Cox Media Group