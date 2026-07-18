Heat safety warnings issued ahead of Usher and Chris Brown concert at BOA Stadium

CHARLOTTE — MEDIC responded to a record number of heat-related calls at Bank of America Stadium on Friday during the first night of a two-night Usher and Chris Brown concert.

Although no one was hospitalized, authorities are preparing for potential similar heat-related issues during the second show, which is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

The medical emergency agency responded to 40 heat-related calls around the stadium on Friday.

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Law enforcement and medical personnel are anticipating thousands to attend the second performance of the concert and are preparing for additional heat-related incidents.

Kenny Phillips, a paramedic for MEDIC, explained that the heat issues began as concert-goers started lining up for the venue.

“So yesterday it really started when the folks started lining up for the doors, before the doors were opening. All the lines were really far back; people were just stagnant sitting there in the heat, and we started having people passing out,” Phillips explained.

Paramedics hope that attendees for Saturday’s concert will prioritize proper hydration.

They specifically advise drinking plenty of water and recommend avoiding alcoholic beverages to prevent heat-related illnesses.

According to the National Institutes of Health, consuming alcohol during a heat wave can significantly elevate the risk of dehydration, heat exhaustion or heat stroke.

Alcohol works to flush fluids from the body, dilates blood vessels, and can affect the brain’s ability to regulate body temperature or recognize heat illness.

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