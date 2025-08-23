6 injured in Matthews crash, MEDIC says

CHARLOTTE — Six people were injured in a crash in Matthews Saturday afternoon, MEDIC said.

MEDIC responded to the scene at the intersection of Sam Newell Road and Independence Boulevard around 3 p.m. Saturday.

There, they found six people with injuries. Two patients had serious injuries and four had minor injuries. Three of the patients were transported.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

WATCH: Driver accidentally crashes car into Shell gas station in York County

Driver accidentally crashes car into Shell gas station in York County

©2025 Cox Media Group