6 teens charged with murder in northeast Charlotte drive-by

CHARLOTTE — Six teenagers are now charged with first-degree murder, tied to a 16-year-old’s death in northeast Charlotte.

Tyshaun Stokes was killed on Aug. 17 in a drive-by shooting outside his home on Lambeth Drive.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department arrested a 14- and 16-year-old on Aug. 28.

Police announced on Wednedsay that two other 16-year-olds, another 14-year-old, and a 15-year-old are also facing charges.

They have not said what led to the shooting.

VIDEO: Teens charged with murder for deadly drive-by shooting in northeast Charlotte