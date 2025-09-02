Teens charged with murder for deadly drive-by shooting in northeast Charlotte

Two teenagers are facing first-degree murder charges after a deadly drive-by shooting in northeast Charlotte, police announced on Tuesday.

Channel 9 reported on the shooting in mid-August at a home on Lambeth Drive, and a 16-year-old was killed. The victim was identified as Tyshawn Stokes.

On Tuesday, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department announced that two juveniles were arrested and charged in connection with Stokes’ killing.

The teens weren’t identified, but CMPD said a 16-year-old suspect was charged as an adult with first-degree murder and discharging a weapon into an occupied property. Authorities got a secured custody order for a 14-year-old for first-degree murder.

Police havn’t released details about a possible motive behind the shooting. The family said the teen was outside their family home with his aunt when the suspects opened fire. He was able to drag himself inside the home and was taken to the hospital where he passed away.

Stokes was a rising junior at Julius Chambers High School, and family says he was looking forward to the start of school.

Days after Stokes was killed, the home was targeted for a second time and another person was hurt. Family says the victim in that incident wasn’t a relative or a friend. They said he was grazed and was able to walk home and call 911 once he got there.

