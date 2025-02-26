6-year-old rapper from Salisbury appearing on ABC’s Abbott Elementary

CHARLOTTE — A little girl from Salisbury is making waves on the stage with her rap skills, and now she’s making an appearance on the Emmy-winning show Abbott Elementary.

Channel 9 told you about Savannah “VanVan” McConneaughey as she stepped onto the national stage, opening for Queen Latifah and others.

Wednesday night, VanVan will be guest-starring in an episode of ABC’s Abbott Elementary. You can watch on Channel 9 at 8:30 p.m.

At just 6 years old, VanVan has built up her fanbase. She has nearly 900,000 followers on Instagram, and her videos have received 2.8 million likes on TikTok.

