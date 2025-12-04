$6.8M contract awarded for northwest Charlotte roundabouts

CHARLOTTE — The North Carolina Department of Transportation has awarded a $6.8 million contract to construct two single-lane roundabouts in northwest Charlotte, with work set to begin in January 2026.

The roundabouts will be located at the intersections of Oakdale/Miranda/Simpson roads and Oakdale/Sunset/Miranda roads.

State transportation officials said that roundabouts improve travel conditions by allowing more efficient traffic flow at slower speeds, while also reducing the frequency and severity of crashes.

TrueRock Construction, LLC, a Monroe-based contractor, has been selected to carry out the project. According to the contract, construction will commence in early January 2026, with roadway completion anticipated by summer 2027.

Landscaping and vegetation establishment may continue into 2028.

To minimize disruption, closures on Oakdale Road will be restricted to nighttime hours between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. Closures on other roads will be permitted during non-peak daytime hours.

Additionally, restrictions will be in place during holidays and special events to manage traffic flow in the area.

