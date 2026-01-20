69-year-old local man charged with money laundering in Maine fraud case

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. — Detectives with the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jerry Wayne Harris, 69, on Friday in connection with an online scam that defrauded a victim in Androscoggin County, Maine, of $10,000.

The arrest followed a tip received by detectives earlier in January 2026 indicating Harris’ involvement in the scam. Subsequently, an arrest warrant was issued, leading to the suspect’s apprehension on Jan. 16, the sheriff said.

Mr. Harris was charged with money laundering and booked at the Harven A. Crouse Detention Center following his arrest. He was issued a secured bond of $5,000.

This case remains part of an ongoing investigation.

