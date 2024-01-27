7 families displaced from apartment fire in northwest Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — An apartment fire in northwest Charlotte displaced several families on Saturday morning.

Charlotte Fire Department saw light smoke coming out of the apartments on the 100 block of Park Fairfax Drive around 7:25 a.m.

Firefighters controlled the incident in 20 minutes, but seven families and one pet are receiving help from the Red Cross.

No one was injured in the fire.

STRUCTURE FIRE UPDATE: 100 block Park Fairfax Drive. 30 firefighters controlled incident in 20 minutes. @RedCross assisting with 7 families displaced and 1 pet. No reported injuries. The fire is under investigation. pic.twitter.com/Tp2dnuTAZM — Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) January 27, 2024

The cause hasn’t been released.

This is a developing story; check wsoctv.com for updates.

