KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — A Kannapolis family is mourning the loss of their 12-year-old son, Eli, after a fire destroyed their home earlier this month.

“He was the happiest boy,” said Nakia Newkirk. “I know you hear parents say that a lot, but he just always had a smile on his face. He loved hugs, tickles. He just brought so much joy to us. If you ever met Eli, you would just fall in love with him. Everyone loved him. He just was so sweet, very helpful, very protective — especially over his younger brother.”

Nakia and her husband George said both Eli and their youngest son, 9-year-old Chance, live with autism, which can sometimes express itself as loud outbursts or repetitive language. Eli was also constantly focused on happiness.

“He just literally would always ask if you’re happy,” said the boys’ father. “He would literally ask anybody that. I guarantee if he was to walk through this door, he would literally come up to you -- not knowing you from a can of paint -- and he would say, ‘Oh hello, hi, hi, hug, hug. Happy? Happy?’ Then he will look at you, and probably try to rub your head and give you a noogie.”

Family mourns Eli, a12-year-old killed in Kannapolis house fire

The Newkirks were at their home on Polo Avenue in Kannapolis enjoying a crisp fall morning on Saturday. George had just gotten home from working the third shift at a local warehouse, when the family typically sits down for breakfast together.

After breakfast, George said he lay down on the couch.

“I dozed off,” he said. “And then all of a sudden, I just started smelling some smoke, so I woke up. And when I woke up, I just saw a blazing fire. My youngest son. He was just sitting in the corner of the room, just sitting there, just looking. So, I grab him, grab my aunt, and take them out the back. Once I take them out the back, I try to get back in to go for my oldest son, but I couldn’t get in because of the fire.”

George said he tried to go around the front through the garage door.

“So, I open up the garage, get on my hands and knees, and try to crawl through,” he said. “Because by that point, the fire is blazing, it’s hot. I couldn’t get through that way, so then I ran back around through the back again. I tried to bang through the window -- bang the window open to try to get through -- but I couldn’t.”

Newkirk continued, “And so, at that point, I’m just sitting there looking at my son, but I can’t get to him. I see my son in danger, and I can’t do anything to help him.”

Shortly after, he said firefighters arrived and got to Eli.

“Once they get to him, they bring him out, and they’re working on him,” said George.

A neighbor told Channel 9’s Evan Donovan that first responders performed CPR on Eli for 30 to 40 minutes, but he did not survive.

“It’s just a feeling you wouldn’t even wish on your worst enemy, you know, just seeing your child in danger and there’s nothing you can do,” he said.

The Newkirks said fire investigators told them the blaze was caused by an electrical fire that began in the walls. It was ruled accidental.

Family mourns 12-year-old killed in Kannapolis house fire

“[Eli] was a pure spirit,” said Nakia. “Always looking out for others. He was our light, the light of our life. He really was, and we’re going to miss him so much.”

Family mourns 12-year-old killed in Kannapolis house fire

Memorial services for Eli will be held at noon Dec. 5 at the Centergrove Church of Christ in Kannapolis. If you would like to help the Newkirks, you can find a fundraiser here.

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