CHARLOTTE — A speeding driver led troopers on a chase on Tuesday that ended in a crash along W.T. Harris Boulevard in Charlotte, shutting down the road for several hours.

The chase ended near West Sugar Creek Road shortly after noon.

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The Highway Patrol said troopers initially tried to stop a black car for speeding on Interstate 85, but the driver took off.

Chopper 9 Skyzoom was overhead as the suspect was taken into custody.

Viewer video showed the end of the chase. The black car appeared to crash into a hillside as a trooper stood in the road with a gun drawn. The car then took off again in a cloud of smoke.

The car appeared to turn around and come back down the road in the wrong direction with a flat tire. It eventually drove past the person who sent Channel 9 a video.

Additional video showed the chase going through a nearby apartment complex.

“It was a very slow chase,” the viewer told Channel 9. “There were about four or five cops right behind him.”

Another car and a Highway Patrol vehicle were hit during the chase, but no one was hurt.

The driver was taken into custody and faces several charges. Police have not released the suspect’s name.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com and watch Eyewitness News for updates.

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