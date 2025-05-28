7-year-old boy hit and killed near Gastonia grocery store

GASTONIA, N.C. — Police in Gastonia say a 7-year-old boy died Tuesday night after a crash on W. Hudson Boulevard.

The crash happened just before 6 p.m. near the Food Lion on Lyon Street. Police said the child was trying to cross the street with another child when he was hit by a Jeep Cherokee.

Police said the boy was taken to the hospital but later died from his injuries.

The boy hasn’t been identified yet.

No charges have been filed against the driver in the Jeep.

This is a developing story and we’re working on getting more details. Check back for updates.

