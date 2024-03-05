74-year-old beaten by MMA trainer speaks to Channel 9 after attacker convicted

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — A 74-year-old is looking to move forward as the mixed martial arts trainer who nearly beat him to death is now a free man.

Meredith Scruggs’ attacker walked away with time served after a jury found him guilty of misdemeanor assault. It’s a case Channel 9′s Ken Lemon has followed from the beginning.

Now, the Belmont man is focusing on getting back to the man he was before that night.

“I’m going to overcome it no matter what,” Scruggs said.

