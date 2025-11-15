$7,500 reward offered in cold case of 13-year-old boy’s killing

PAGELAND, S.C. — A 13-year-old boy, Jacob Duncan, was tragically killed by a stray bullet on January 26, 2024, at his home on Bennett Road near Pageland, South Carolina.

Despite having witnesses and video evidence, nearly two years have passed without any arrests in connection with Jacob’s death.

His family hopes that a new reward might lead to a breakthrough in the case.

“It’s hard living every day knowing your grandson’s murderer is still out there,” said Billy Terry, Jacob’s grandfather. “And you don’t know who he is.”

On the night of the incident, Jacob and his older brother Eric were in a shed behind their home when shots were fired from a passing car. A bullet pierced the shed wall, hitting Jacob.

Eric Duncan, Jacob’s brother, recounted the harrowing moments he spent with Jacob as he lay dying, saying, “I was with him in his last moments. I was telling him I love you bruh, don’t do this to me bruh.”

Chesterfield County Sheriff Cambo Streater, who is leading the investigation, expressed the challenges faced, noting that despite many people being present, little information has surfaced.

“It’s very frustrating and very unique that you had that many people and yet so little information came to us,” he said.

Surveillance footage captured the car driving by and the flashes from the gunshots, but it has not provided the crucial piece needed to solve the case.

Streater believes the shooter intended to target Jacob’s home, though Jacob himself was likely not the intended target.

In an effort to encourage more information to come forward, the group ‘Concerned Citizens for Chesterfield County’ has announced a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest, with an additional $2,500 reward offered by the sheriff’s office.

As the investigation continues, Jacob’s family holds onto hope that justice will be served, with Billy Terry expressing a desire for Jacob’s memory to bring their family closer to justice.

“Every light that shines will maybe help bring out the darkness,” he said.

VIDEO: Stray bullets strike home weeks after teen killed nearby, family living in fear

Stray bullets strike home weeks after teen killed nearby, family living in fear

©2025 Cox Media Group