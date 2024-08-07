76-year-old man dies in Hickory crash, police say

HICKORY, N.C. — A 76-year-old Hickory man was killed in a two-vehicle wreck Tuesday in Hickory, police said.

A 1990 Ford Ranger, driven by Bobby Lee Ray, 76, of Hickory, was trying to turn left onto 11st Street NW while a 2010 Ford Mustang, driven by Evan Lane Lackey, 21, of Hickory was traveling west on Old Lenoir Road NW.

The two Fords collided, and the Mustang struck a building.

Ray died at the scene, police said.

Lackey was taken to Frye Regional Medical Center.

The crash investigation is ongoing.

