$760K road project to close section of Lawyers Road in Union County

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — Over $760,000 worth of improvement is coming to a road in Union County next week.

Starting Monday, Lawyers Road will be closed between McIntyre Road and Olive Branch Road to replace a culvert.

Additional updates will include grading, drainage, and paving operations.

Drivers will be detoured onto McIntyre Road and Olive Branch Road back to East Lawyers Road.

The project is expected to be completed by summer 2026.

