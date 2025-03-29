Crash on I-85 near Concord results in high-angle rescue, road closure

CONCORD, N.C. — A crash on Interstate 85 near the border of Cabarrus and Mecklenburg Counties closed part of the interstate and sparked a high-angle rescue.

Police, firefighters, and paramedics responded to the scene around 5:40 p.m., according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

The crash closed the northbound lanes until about 6:20 p.m. when three lanes reopened, according to NCDOT.

Channel 9 could see a helicopter on the interstate as well as a fire ladder from traffic cameras in the area.

The road was cleared from the interstate around 6:35 p.m. and all lanes reopened, according to NCDOT.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

