77-year-old woman killed in Watauga County crash

WATAUGA COUNTY, N.C. — A 77-year-old woman was killed Tuesday afternoon in a head-on crash in Watauga County, troopers said.

Sarah May Watson, of Zionville, crossed the centerline on U.S. Highway 421 in her 2001 Subaru Legacy and hit a 2004 Toyota Camry going in the opposite direction head-on. This happened at about 3:30 p.m. near Silverleaf Road.

The Camry then struck a 2021 Subaru Outback.

Watson died at the scene, troopers said.

The driver of the Camry was taken to Watauga Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Outback was not injured.

There is no indication that impairment or speed played a part in the crash, according to the initial investigation.

No charges will be filed.

