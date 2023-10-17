Police chase ends in crash along Highway 321 in Watauga County

WATAUGA COUNTY, N.C. — A police chase in Watauga County Tuesday ended with a crash near a popular tourist attraction in the North Carolina mountains.

Breaking Watauga County- sheriff deputies say police in Boone were just involved in a short chase that ended with a crash along Highway 321 near Tweetsie Railroad. The driver has been hospitalized with minor injuries. Watch channel 9 for updates. Photos courtesy of Roger Travis pic.twitter.com/axc2iuHBZK — Dave Faherty (@FahertyWSOC9) October 17, 2023

The Boone Police Department said they started the chase just before 10 a.m. after learning the car was stolen. The driver didn’t stop for officers when they tried to pull the car over, authorities said.

The vehicle ended up on its side after crashing near Tweetsie Railroad along Highway 321. Police said both people inside got out of the car and ran, but were quickly taken into custody.

Sheriff’s deputies said the driver was hospitalized with minor injuries.

The suspects inside the car were identified as Lewis Woods, age 53, of Albany, Georgia and Jessica Newkirk, age 37, of Lawrenceville, Georgia.

There’s no word yet on what their charge

