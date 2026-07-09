Driver dies after SUV crosses center line in York County

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — A driver was killed Wednesday after the 2015 Isuzu SUV they were driving crossed the center line on S.C. Highway 5 in York County, colliding with two trucks, troopers said.

The 2015 Isuzu SUV was traveling west on the highway near Pine Avenue in Catawba at about 10 p.m. when it went into the eastbound lanes, hitting a 2014 Isuzu truck and a 2026 Kenworth semi-truck.

Channel 9 reached out to the coroner’s office for the identity of the driver killed.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com and watch Eyewitness News for updates.

©2026 Cox Media Group