CHARLOTTE — An 86-year-old basketball player from Charlotte is receiving national recognition.

Gail Eppley was named one of Humana’s 2025 Game Changers, according to the Hickory Record.

She was one of ten senior athletes chosen nationwide for the honor.

Eppley competes in three-on-three basketball, playing with the Hickory’s Red Foxes.

VIDEO: ‘A blessing’: HBCU basketball teams to play in tournament at Bojangles Coliseum

‘A blessing’: HBCU basketball teams to play in tournament at Bojangles Coliseum

©2025 Cox Media Group