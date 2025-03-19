‘A blessing’: HBCU basketball teams to play in tournament at Bojangles Coliseum

CHARLOTTE — As one door closes, another opens.

At least that’s the case for the basketball teams from Historically Black Colleges and Universities set to play this Thursday through Saturday in Bojangles Coliseum.

Channel 9′s Eli Brand reports that teams, including several from the Carolinas, will be competing in the first Black College Invitational Championship – a brand-new postseason tournament meant to highlight talent from HBCUs.

“It’s a blessing. Being back home as well. I couldn’t be more grateful,” said Jailen Williams, a point guard for Claflin University in Orangeburg, South Carolina.

Williams, a senior, is originally from Salisbury and is one of the dozens of players taking part.

He said having the chance to extend his career means everything to him.

“Hearing the news of getting this invitation to play in this tournament just boosted morale for not only myself but my teammates as well,” Williams said.

It’s also an opportunity for the colleges themselves to get exposure. Games will be streamed live online.

Women’s teams will also be competing, including Livingstone College and their senior forward and Charlotte native Morgan Kelson.

“It’s an honor to be a part of the first one. So that’s great as well and then being in the city of Charlotte, it’s a great city – a lot of things to do and see,” Kelson told Channel 9.

Both Williams and Kelson said this is their first chance to play postseason basketball. One they hope will continue to be there for those players who come after them.

“HBCUs have been on the come up as of lately but we get the short end of the stick sometimes. And it’s understandable because we’re new to the system,” Williams said. “But it’s big for Historically Black Colleges and this will make others commit to schools like this knowing there are postseason opportunities available.”

Find more details about the tournament and a full schedule of games here.

