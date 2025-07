CHARLOTTE — Nine people had minor injuries after a two-vehicle crash Wednesday in west Charlotte, MEDIC said.

The collision happened at about 1 p.m. at Freedom Drive and Bradford Drive.

No additional details have been made available.

