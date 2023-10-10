9 kilos of meth seized from travel center parking lot in Catawba County

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — Catawba County sheriff’s deputies seized nine kilos of meth from a travel stop parking lot and arrested two people from Georgia who are accused of trafficking the drug.

The bust happened at about 11 a.m. Sunday in the Loves Travel Center parking lot on Highway 10 West.

Garry Michael Turpin, 47, and Kristy Lee Ashley, 41, both of Norcross, Georgia, were arrested and taken into custody.

“We will continue to aggressively target any group or persons bringing drugs into this county,” said Sheriff Donald G. Brown II. “Our work is making a difference. We thank our law enforcement partners.”

9 kilos of meth were seized Sunday from a couple in the parking lot of Loves Travel Center in Catawba County (CATAWBA COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE)

Turpin has been charged with trafficking methamphetamine, conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine and maintaining a vehicle for the purpose of manufacturing, selling or delivering a controlled substance.

Ashley has been charged with trafficking methamphetamine, conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine and maintaining a vehicle for the purpose of manufacturing, selling or delivering a controlled substance.

Turpin and Ashley each received a $150,000 secured bond and had first appearances Monday in Catawba County District Court.

VIDEO: Man arrested for possession of nearly 100 grams of meth in Catawba County, deputies say

Man arrested for possession of nearly 100 grams of meth in Catawba County, deputies say









©2023 Cox Media Group