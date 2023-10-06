Woman accused of shooting boyfriend in Catawba County

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — A woman is accused of shooting her boyfriend at a home in Catawba County Friday morning.

The incident occurred in the Mountainview Community, just south of Hickory.

Investigators told Channel 9 reporter Dave Faherty that they received a 911 call from the woman’s phone before she hung up.

Officers then responded to the home and found the victim, who had been shot. He has been airlifted to an area hospital.

Investigators told Faherty that the woman had been arrested and charged with assault with a deadly weapon.

This is a developing story, check back at wsoctv.com for updates.

