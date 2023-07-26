Local

9 School Tools Collection Day: Help a student in need

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

CHARLOTTE — Channel 9 is asking for your help to collect school supplies for students in need across North Carolina and South Carolina.

Our 9 School Tools Collection Day is Wednesday, July 26. From 10 a.m. - 7 p.m., join us at WSOC-TV, 235 W. 23rd St., Charlotte, NC 28206 and donate school supplies.

You can also drop off school supplies at any Charlotte Fire Department station.

WSOC-TV’s 9 School Tools campaign was introduced in 1997 and has served millions of children in dozens of counties across the Carolinas.

©2023 Cox Media Group

Most Read