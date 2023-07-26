9 School Tools Collection Day: Help a student in need

CHARLOTTE — Channel 9 is asking for your help to collect school supplies for students in need across North Carolina and South Carolina.

Our 9 School Tools Collection Day is Wednesday, July 26. From 10 a.m. - 7 p.m., join us at WSOC-TV, 235 W. 23rd St., Charlotte, NC 28206 and donate school supplies.

You can also drop off school supplies at any Charlotte Fire Department station.

WSOC-TV’s 9 School Tools campaign was introduced in 1997 and has served millions of children in dozens of counties across the Carolinas.

TODAY! Stop by our @wsoctv studios off N Tryon St. and drop off school supplies! It’s our annual collection day for 9 School Tools! @TrafficTeam9 pic.twitter.com/4ikAVwmgbC — Gina Esposito (@GinaWSOC9) July 26, 2023

Come by our studios at 235 W 23rd St in Charlotte to donate to our 9 School Tools drive. Folks will be out here to take your donations through 7 pm. All donations stay local in our community. pic.twitter.com/cX6b1OOfrs — Keith Monday (@kmondayWSOC9) July 26, 2023

Today is our school tools collection day at the WSOC TV studios - 235 W. 23rd St. - from 10AM to 7PM. We are looking for supplies to help students in all 22 counties we serve. Hope to see you today! pic.twitter.com/yQtKy89V2k — Traffic Team 9 (@TrafficTeam9) July 26, 2023

