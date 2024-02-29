911 call made from inside west Charlotte barbershop after man shot, killed

CHARLOTTE — Channel 9 obtained 911 call recordings from the day a young man was gunned down outside of a west Charlotte barber shop.

The shooting happened on Feb. 14 at the Little Rock Road Shopping Plaza on Little Rock Road at Tuckaseegee Road. Family members said Natajah “Taj” Johnson was going to get a haircut when he was shot and killed.

On one of the recordings, the 911 caller tells dispatchers, “Somebody just got shot out here.”

“I’m in the shop and we just heard gunshots and I looked and there was some guys,” the caller said. “They was shooting at a car like right in front of the business. They jumped in the car and pulled off.”

Johnson’s family said he was an expectant father.

Police arrested three people in the case: Twenty-one-year-old Khalil Lateef Bass, 22-year-old Romain Venable, Jr., and 23-year-old Akilah Theresa Parham.

Parham is accused of helping her boyfriend, Venable, try to get away with murder by filing a false police report that her vehicle was stolen when the crime was committed. However, Venable used her vehicle in the deadly shooting, the arrest warrants stated.

Bass and Venable were charged with murder and discharging a weapon into occupied property. Parham was charged with accessory after the fact to first-degree murder and filing a false police report.

