96.9 The Kat hosts radiothon for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital

Tuesday is your chance to give to a charity that helps children who are battling illness; 96.9 The Kat in Charlotte is hosting a radiothon to benefit St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Listeners are encouraged to help kids fight cancer by pledging $19 per month to support St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital treats cancer patients at no cost to their families and also covers their meals, travel and housing during treatment. This assistance is crucial as many families face overwhelming financial strains when caring for a seriously ill child.

Every $19 donation provides nine meals for a St. Jude patient, highlighting the significance of even modest contributions. These funds are essential for ensuring that families can focus on their child’s health without the added worry of expenses.

“I can’t imagine and hopefully I’ll never have to know first hand what it must be like for these parents having a child dealing with something like cancer,” said Graham B, a host on 96.9 The Kat.

The radiothon is expected to continue throughout the day. Donations can be made through phone calls or text messages during the event. You can call 1-800-593-8606 or text Kat to 626262.

Be sure to keep an eye out for the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway on Channel 9. We’ll have more details on the 2026 raffle soon.

(VIDEO: St. Jude Dream Home construction begins)

