ABC board chair challenges current commissioner in District 2 primary

CHARTLOTTE — Longtime Mecklenburg County Commissioner Vilma Leake is seeking re-election for District 2, facing a primary challenge from ABC Board Chair Monifa Drayton.

The contest involves what is frequently described as the most powerful district in the county.

Drayton is campaigning on a platform of modern leadership, while Leake argues that her experience allows her to represent the district more effectively than any other candidate. The winner of this Democratic primary will advance to the general election to face a Republican challenger.

Drayton is positioning her campaign around the need for a new approach in local government. She said that the current conditions in the district require a shift in leadership styles to move the community forward.

“When I look around and I see exactly what is happening in our district, it is time for leadership, modern leadership, to really carry the baton forward,” Drayton said.

Leake, who has served the district for several years, emphasized her daily dedication to her constituents and her intention to continue her service. She said that her plans each day are centered on being with the people she represents.

“I can’t stop. I’m gonna let the Lord call me,” Leake said. “There’s nothing tells me to stop when I get up in the morning, what is my—what are my plans today? Where do I have to go and who do I have to be with?”

The winner of the primary race will face Republican Angela Edwards in the general election in November.

