ACC adds VIP options for football championship

CHARLOTTE — The ACC expects to generate as much as $500,000 or more from new premium seating and fan experiences at the conference football championship in Charlotte next month.

Conference executives confirmed the financial figures to CBJ for the annual championship played at Bank of America Stadium since 2010.

Carl Hairston, ACC associate commissioner of marketing and content strategy, told CBJ the new ticket offerings emerged as the conference continues “to push for creative new revenue opportunities.”

The conference’s move toward unique fan experiences and VIP packages mirror the options for higher-spending fans and companies at other championship events.

The ACC Football Championship will be played Dec. 7. This year’s game marks the 20th anniversary of the football championship. The new offerings, if fully sold, could increase championship game revenue by 5% to 10%, the ACC estimates.

