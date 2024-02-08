Spectrum Center to host future ACC tournaments

CHARLOTTE — The Spectrum Center in Uptown Charlotte will host future Atlantic Coast Conference tournaments over the next several years, officials announced Thursday.

𝐇𝐎𝐌𝐄 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐀𝐂𝐂 📍



Future neutral site championships across the state of North Carolina!



🏆 read more: https://t.co/2WULG9WYfg pic.twitter.com/OoiQAfgO7i — The ACC (@theACC) February 8, 2024

The ACC Men’s Basketball Championship games will be in Charlotte in 2025 and 2026, and the Women’s Basketball Championship in 2027.

The ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament will take place in North Carolina for five consecutive years from 2025 to 2029.





The postseason tournament will alternate years, taking place at the Spectrum Center in 2025, 2026, and 2028, and at the Greensboro Coliseum in 2027 and 2029.

The ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament will also split time between Charlotte and Greensboro.

The tournaments for baseball will be in 2024, 2026, and 2028.

The men’s and women’s lacrosse games will be in Charlotte through 2028, the ACC stated.

The ACC’s Football Championship Game is scheduled to be played on the first Saturday in December at Bank of America Stadium through 2030.

Click here to learn more about the ACC’s schedule.

VIDEO: How the ACC headquarters landed in Charlotte

How the ACC headquarters landed in Charlotte





©2024 Cox Media Group